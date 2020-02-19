The University of Dubuque congratulates the following local students on being appointed to the Fall Semester 2019 Academic Dean's List.
Bellevue: Jerid Beschen, Nathan Brinker, William Clancy, Keily Davis, Mark Eganhouse, Amanda Holm, Nyla Kahl, Colby Medinger, Kailey Miller, Ty Parker, Makinlee Roeder, Taylor Sieverding, Kylee Unke and Elizabeth Weber.
La Motte: Armenda Bortscheller and Bethany Manders.
Miles: Grace Witt
Preston: Hunter Jensen and Kelsey Yaddof.
St. Donatus: Sarah Millman
To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
