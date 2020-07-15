The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2020 Academic Dean’s List.
Bellevue, IA
Kylee Biedermann
Nathan Brinker
William Clancy
Keily Davis
Mark Eganhouse
Amanda Holm
Devon Kueter
Ty Parker
Makinlee Roeder
Shabnam Schmidt
Alyssa Tedrick
Kylee Unke
La Motte, IA
Armenda Bortscheller
Miles, IA
Jacey House
Preston, IA
Hunter Jensen
Kelsey Yaddof
St Donatus, IA
Sarah Millman
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. Founded in 1852, UD is home to over 2,200 students. Visit www.dbq.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.