Approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Local students honored were the following students.
Bellevue, IA
Katelyn L. Boeckenstedt, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Maggie Strait Carstensen, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Megan Marie Litterer, 2, Software Engineering
Megan Marvin, 4, Animal Ecology
Burke Joseph O'Brien, 2, Aerospace Engineering
La Motte, IA
Madison K. Lapke, 4, Global Resource Systems
Kelsey S. Maier, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Austin J. Sanders, 3, Agricultural Engineering
Miles, IA
Colin Marburger, 4, Animal Science
Preston, IA
Kyle Joseph Empen, 4, Management Information Systems
Marta Makensi Grant, 3, Agricultural Business
Sara Sue Hartung, 4, Marketing
Kimberly Jo Strait, 4, Veterinary Medicine
