Approximately 9,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2019 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Local students honored were the following students.

Bellevue, IA

 Katelyn L. Boeckenstedt, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

 Maggie Strait Carstensen, 4, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

 Megan Marie Litterer, 2, Software Engineering

 Megan Marvin, 4, Animal Ecology

 Burke Joseph O'Brien, 2, Aerospace Engineering

La Motte, IA

 Madison K. Lapke, 4, Global Resource Systems

 Kelsey S. Maier, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

 Austin J. Sanders, 3, Agricultural Engineering

Miles, IA

 Colin Marburger, 4, Animal Science

Preston, IA

 Kyle Joseph Empen, 4, Management Information Systems

 Marta Makensi Grant, 3, Agricultural Business

 Sara Sue Hartung, 4, Marketing

 Kimberly Jo Strait, 4, Veterinary Medicine