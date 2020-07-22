The following local students have been named to the Deans' and President's Lists at Drake University.
Bellevue, IA
Alexander Ernst, Dean's List
Robert Schroeder, President's List
To be eligible for the Deans' list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2020 semester at Drake. To be eligible for the President's list students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling more than 3,000 undergraduate and 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools. Drake students, faculty, and staff take advantage of the wealth of cultural, recreational, and business opportunities found in Iowa's capital city.
