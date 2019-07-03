Spring 2019 Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean's List
The Iowa State University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean's List honors students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Katelyn Boeckenstedt of Bellevue, IA
Marta Grant of Preston, IA
Madison Lapke of La Motte, IA
Megan Marvin of Bellevue, IA
Matthew Pfab of Bernard, IA (
Celine Rickels of Bernard, IA (52032)
