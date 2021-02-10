University of Iowa President's list
Almost 900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa earned president's list status for their academic work at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester.
The following students from the Bellevue area made the list.
Austin Beschen of Bellevue, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary program of study: Computer Science]
Meghan Boffeli of Bernard, IA [College: Carver College of Medicine; Primary program of study: Radiation Sciences]
Olivia Brinkmeier of Sabula, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary program of study: Political Science]
Zachary Gavin of Maquoketa, IA [College: College of Education; Primary program of study: Science Education]
Sara Kilburg of Preston, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary program of study: Political Science]
Mason Lyons of La Motte, IA [College: College of Engineering; Primary program of study: Chemical Engineering]
Brittney Tebbe of Maquoketa, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary program of study: Speech and Hearing Science]
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the 2020 spring semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2020 fall semester.
The University of Iowa is one of the nation's premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.
Iowa is known around the world for its leadership in the arts, sciences, and humanities. It is home to the first and best creative writing program in the world, a world-class academic medical center and one of America's top teaching hospitals, and a can-do culture that fosters a campus-wide dedication to student success.
University of Iowa Dean’s list
More than 7,400 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2020 fall semester. The following students from the Bellevue made the list.
Austin Beschen of Bellevue, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Computer Science]
Kailani Biehl of Bellevue, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: English and Creative Writing]
Brandi Blatz of Bellevue, IA [College: College of Nursing; Primary Area of Study: Nursing-RN]
Brianna Busch of Bellevue, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Human Physiology]
Bailey Deppe of Springbrook, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Biochemistry]
William Draus of Bellevue, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Human Physiology]
Dimitri Gatzios of Bellevue, IA [College: College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Chemical Engineering]
Ellen Herman of Bellevue, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: English and Creative Writing]
Mason Lyons of La Motte, IA [College: College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Chemical Engineering]
Frances Newman of Bellevue, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Art]
Travis Putman of Bellevue, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Linguistics]
Robyn Stillmunkes of Bellevue, IA [College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Human Physiology]
About the University of Iowa
The University of Iowa is one of the nation's premier public research universities, dedicated to academic excellence, groundbreaking discoveries and creations, commitment to Iowa and the world, and a culture that prizes community, diversity, and opportunity.
Iowa celebrates fall 2020 graduates
Despite the many unprecedented challenges of the past year, University of Iowa students continued to excel and perhaps the best example of that commitment is the more than 1,800 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students who graduated at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester.
The following University of Iowa fall 2020 graduates are from your area.
Ellen Herman of Bellevue, IA [Degree: Bachelor of Arts; Major: English and Creative Writing; College: College of Liberal Arts and Sciences]
Holly Herrig of La Motte, IA [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Management; College: Tippie College of Business]
Tanner Horchak of Bellevue, IA [Degree: Bachelor of Business Administration; Major: Finance; College: Tippie College of Business]
Since March students at Iowa made sacrifices to maintain health and safety. Instruction for a majority of courses moved online, face masks and hand sanitizer became the norm, internships and study abroad programs were largely suspended, stages remained dark. In fact, most events were held virtually or removed from the calendar. Even the Homecoming parade was dubbed the "Stay-at-Homecoming" parade.
Through it all, however, these Hawkeyes persisted.
Coming together for the greater good -- that's the Hawkeye Way. As 2020 came to a close and our attention turned to 2021, we knew we could count on one thing: With this cohort of new graduates came a new dawn. As Hawkeyes entered the next stage of their lives, they left campus full of potential and promise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.