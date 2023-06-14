St. Ambrose University congratulates more than 600 students who received their academic degrees during the commencement ceremonies on May 20 at The Vibrant Arena. The following local students earned degrees:
Lauren Dema, of Springbrook graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English
Madison Jargo, of Preston graduated with a Master of Science in Language Pathology
Sydney Jacobs, of Bellevue graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Founded in 1882 by the Diocese of Davenport, St. Ambrose University's commitment to academic excellence, the liberal arts, social justice and service is rooted in its Catholic intellectual tradition.
The leading, private university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers more than 60 undergraduate majors, 11 master's degrees and three doctoral programs.
