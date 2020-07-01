Nearly 5,100 Iowa State University students receive degrees this spring in a virtual commencement ceremony. The traditional on-campus celebrations were moved online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local graduates included the following.
Bellevue: Maggie Carstensen, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design, Cum Laude
La Motte: Kelsey Maier, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree
Miles: Eileen Clausen, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science;
Preston: Kimberly Strait, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine
