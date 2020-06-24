More than 12,500 Iowa State University students were recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List. Local students include the following.

Bellevue, IA

 Gwenyth T. Davis, 2, English

Kyle Wilson Guenther, 2, Pre-Architecture

 Garret Andrew Krieg, 1, Kinesiology and Health

 Megan Marie Litterer, 3, Software Engineering

La Motte, IA

 Kelsey S. Maier, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

 Austin J. Sanders, 4, Agricultural Engineering

 Thomas Christopher Tigges, 4, Finance

Preston, IA

 Justin D. Farrell, 2, Public Relations

 Sara Sue Hartung, 4, Marketing

 Kimberly Jo Strait, 4, Veterinary Medicine