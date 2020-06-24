More than 12,500 Iowa State University students were recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List. Local students include the following.
Bellevue, IA
Gwenyth T. Davis, 2, English
Kyle Wilson Guenther, 2, Pre-Architecture
Garret Andrew Krieg, 1, Kinesiology and Health
Megan Marie Litterer, 3, Software Engineering
La Motte, IA
Kelsey S. Maier, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Austin J. Sanders, 4, Agricultural Engineering
Thomas Christopher Tigges, 4, Finance
Preston, IA
Justin D. Farrell, 2, Public Relations
Sara Sue Hartung, 4, Marketing
Kimberly Jo Strait, 4, Veterinary Medicine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.