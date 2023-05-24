Clinton Community College (CCC), an Eastern Iowa Community Colleges campus, held its 76th Commencement, Monday, May 15.
The following local students received degrees.
Andrew, IA: Isabel Krabbenhoft, Jaden Manning, Kyle Watters, Cale Widel, Clayton Widel
Bellevue, IA: Terrin Back, Nathan Both, Taylor Deppe, Fariza Espiridon, Cheyanne Merrick and Morgan Meyer
Miles, IA: Elliot Beck, Kaci Johnson and Olivia Landon.
Preston, IA: Noelle Devereaux, Whitney Feddersen, Hayden Felkey, Ashten Huling, Ayden Huling, Connor Lee Jerzie Petersen, Eric Trenkamp and Nicole Zeimet.
Sabula, IA: Blake Hansen, Noah Heister, Delaney Holmes, Brooke Johnson, Brayden Marzofka, Aleigha Robinson, Haley Snyder and Emma Tietjens
Zwingle, IA: Ryan Kilburg
