Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, extended a warm congratulations to the following Class of 2022 May graduates from the Bellevue area.
Bellevue, IA
Emma Kelchen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude
Rebecca Schroeder, Bachelor of Arts, Secondary Education and Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude Scholars Program
La Motte, IA
Jenna Gremmel, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Cum Laude
Parker Lippstock, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Cum Laude
Preston, IA
Anne Nolting, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
As well as graduating Emma Kelchen was named to the Dean’s List at Clarke University for the Spring 2022 semester. The list recognizes full-time Clarke students who have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale, with a minimum of 12 graded hours. Congratulations to these students for their hard work.
