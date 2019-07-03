Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, awarded degrees and honors at its Commencement Ceremony on May 18, 2019.
The following area students were honored at the ceremony:
Bellevue, IA
Katherine A Herrig, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
Katherine Elizabeth Ruff, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Nursing
La Motte, IA
Theresa Catherine DeVries, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
Nicole S. Stokes, Master of Organizational Leadership, Organizational Leadership
Caroline M Herrig, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Liberal Studies, Cum Laude
Founded in 1843 by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Clarke University is located near the Mississippi River in Dubuque, Iowa. The University believes learning is lifelong and life-changing.
Our community inspires intellectual curiosity, cultural engagement, professional preparedness, spiritual exploration, and a commitment to contributing to the common good in a global society. Academic offerings include 49 undergraduate majors and minors, 10 pre-professional programs, and six graduate degree programs.
