Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, extends a warm congratulations to the following Class of 2023 May graduates
Bellevue, IA
Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, extends a warm congratulations to the following Class of 2023 May graduates
Bellevue, IA
Giana Michels, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Summa Cum Laude
La Motte, IA
Jaclyn Houseal, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Nursing
Sabula, IA
Taylor Bell, Master of Business Administration, Business Management
