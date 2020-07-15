Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, extends a warm congratulations to the following Class of 2020 graduates from the local area.
La Motte, IA
Bailey Kathleen Theisen, Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education, summa cum laude
Spragueville, IA
Ronald F. Driscoll, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Commencement is planned for Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Robert and Ruth Kehl Center.
Founded in 1843 by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Clarke University is located near the Mississippi River in Dubuque, Iowa. The University believes learning is lifelong and life-changing. Our community inspires intellectual curiosity, cultural engagement, professional preparedness, spiritual exploration, and a commitment to contributing to the common good in a global society. Academic offerings include over 50 undergraduate majors and minors, 10 pre-professional programs, and six graduate degree programs.
