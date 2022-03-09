State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald reminds Iowa students the application for the 2022 Robert D. Blue Scholarship is available online at RDBlue.org. Students of any Iowa high school who plan to pursue, or are currently pursuing, higher education in the state for the 2022-2023 academic year are eligible to apply.
“We love to see students furthering their education, and doing so in their home state is a bonus,” said Fitzgerald. “Parents, grandparents and educators – please inform the students around you so they can apply.”
The Iowa Centennial Memorial Foundation, in which Fitzgerald is a member of, awards the Robert D. Blue Scholarship to multiple students. In the last five years, 25 outstanding students received the scholarship, totaling $16,000. Recipients went to various colleges and universities across the state. “All we need is an original essay, two recommendations and the application,” concluded Fitzgerald.
Robert D. Blue Scholarship applications are only accepted online and must be submitted by May 10. Winners will be announced during the summer. Visit RDBlue.org to apply and learn more.
