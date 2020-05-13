One student from the Bellevue-area will receive a Student Impact Award from Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC). The Blood Center established the Student Impact Award to honor students who show exemplary support of their blood supply. To earn the award, the student completed one of the following activities: donated blood at least six times, recruited at least six new blood donors, or hosted a blood drive in their community.
Receiving the Student Impact Award in Bellevue was Lexi Metz of Marquette Catholic High School.
Students are eligible to begin donating blood at age 16 (with a signed parental permission form, provided by the Blood Center) and most began donating blood at a blood drive hosted by their high school. “These students have done something really special,” said Beth Hancock, Donor Relations Consultant for MVRBC. “As dedicated blood donors, they provide a resource that helps save lives at hospitals throughout our region.”
Student Impact Award recipients will receive an award certificate and a Red Cord that signifies the connection between the blood donor, the Blood Center, and patients who have been helped by the student’s support of our community’s blood supply. With permission from their school, students may choose to wear the Red Cord in their high school graduation ceremony.
About Mississippi Valley
Regional Blood Center
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC), based in Davenport, Iowa, serves 115 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country. Locally, MVRBC is the provider to hospitals in Burlington, Clinton, Dubuque, Galesburg, Geneseo, Muscatine, and the Quad Cities.
