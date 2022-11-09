Three school districts in this area are fiscal year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition.
The program awarded nearly $11.1 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 13 school districts in Iowa.
The grants will help school districts purchase 30 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.
Local Iowa school districts receiving school bus funding include:
Andrew Community School District – Two school buses for $790,000
Delwood Community School District – Two school buses for $790,000
Easton Valley Community School District – Three school buses for $1.185 million
In May, EPA announced the availability of $500 million for its Clean School Bus Program. Given overwhelming demand from school districts across the country, including in low-income communities, tribal nations, and territories, EPA nearly doubled the amount of funding that will be awarded to $965 million.
School districts identified as priority areas serving low-income, rural, and/or tribal students make up 99% of the projects that were selected. More applications are under review, and the Agency plans to select more to reach the full $965 million in the coming weeks.
Those school districts who received an award can now proceed with purchasing new buses and eligible infrastructure. Selectees will need to submit Payment Request Forms with purchase orders demonstrating they have ordered new buses and eligible infrastructure.
