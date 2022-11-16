Republican candidates for the Iowa House and Senate completed a clean sweep of Clinton and Jackson County, and the party will once again set the agenda for at least the next two years in the statehouse.

Election winners in Eastern Iowa were Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, in District 33; Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, in District 35; Rep. Steven Bradley, R-Cascade, in House District 66; Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, in House District 70; and newcomer to state-level legislation, Tom Determann in House District 69. A current Clinton County Supervisor and former Clinton councilmember, Determann replaces Democrat Mary Wolfe, who has represented the majority of the district since 2010. Wolfe chose not to seek re-election.