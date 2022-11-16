Republican candidates for the Iowa House and Senate completed a clean sweep of Clinton and Jackson County, and the party will once again set the agenda for at least the next two years in the statehouse.
Election winners in Eastern Iowa were Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, in District 33; Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, in District 35; Rep. Steven Bradley, R-Cascade, in House District 66; Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, in House District 70; and newcomer to state-level legislation, Tom Determann in House District 69. A current Clinton County Supervisor and former Clinton councilmember, Determann replaces Democrat Mary Wolfe, who has represented the majority of the district since 2010. Wolfe chose not to seek re-election.
Republican victories across the state gave the party a supermajority in the Senate, which removes Democrats’ ability to contest Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointments to state agencies and commissions.
The Republican sweep was mirrored in other state-level races as well, with Rob Sand the only Democrat elected to an office in the state’s legislative branch.
Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Rick Stewart of Cedar Rapids received more than 2% of the total vote, which gives the Libertarian Party of Iowa major-party status. The designation will give Libertarians primary election access, inclusion in the Iowa Caucus, and automatic ballot placement, among other items.
Republicans setting
legislative agenda
The 2023 legislative session begins Monday, Jan. 9, and Republicans fresh off their victories are eyeing an agenda that touches on eminent domain, inflation and tax cuts.
One issue Mommsen believes will garner plenty of discussion is land use by energy companies. He referenced a recent solar farm installation planned for rural Clinton County and admitted the state provided local leaders little to no guidance when it came to determining the logistics of such a project.
“The state is behind on this issue, I believe,” Mommsen said. “The (Clinton County) Supervisors contacted me on where the state stands, and we have no policy. The industry is ahead of the state, and I think we have to have that discussion.”
The topic of whether to allow utility companies to use eminent domain to advance their projects is “a tough one,” Mommsen said, adding he believes each project should be examined for its impact on the public good.
“I sell grain to ADM so I benefit from the higher price (the pipeline would) bring me. And I purchase feed for my cattle. And I sell the cattle, and then you eat the steak. Is there a public good there? We need to have a discussion.”
Koelker said creating regulation on the topic this session is vital.
“I am not for eminent domain,” Koelker said. “The topic is drawing large crowds within our community.”
Cournoyer said one of her main priorities this session is reducing taxes through a mixture of “cutting unnecessary and outdated expenditures and using technology to streamline processes.”
Cournoyer also wants to work on post-partum support for mothers and finding a solution for distracted driving with an “improved hands-free driving bill.”
Koelker, Mommsen and Cournoyer all hope to pass regulation they say will help Iowans’ deal with global inflation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.
“We hear a lot about property taxes going on when assessed values go up and we need to ensure that the process is transparent and fair and not taxing people out of their homes,” Cournoyer said.
“Inflation is at an all-time high and is hitting pocketbooks,” Koelker said. “We are hearing a lot about taxes, and that’s how we will help our hardworking families.”
Other areas of concern for local legislators include rural workforce development, foreign ownership of agricultural land and school funding, which Koelker said will not increase with inflation.
“For the schools to come in and think they will get a 9% increase on the backs of property taxpayers, I don’t foresee that,” Koelker said. “Us legislators need to make sure that money is getting into the classroom … throwing money at something does not fix the problem.
Koelker surmised that the statewide teacher shortage is not due to a lack of funding but a lack of respect parents and students have for instructors. She suggested school districts bring back retirees to help with the shortage.
“Because schools are telling me they have teacher shortages because teachers aren’t getting paid enough,” Koelker said. “I think they are being paid very fairly and adequately, but I don’t think the shortages are due to funding. There’s a whole different level of respect that the current students and families have for our educators.”
Mommsen pledged to push the legislature to approve its supplemental aid number quickly so schools aren’t hamstrung when creating their 2023-24 budgets, but also said he wasn’t interested in an education-funding spike despite the states near $2 billion budget surplus.
“Once we have a budget surplus, some people want to spend it on everything,” Mommsen said. “Then, that raises the bar for the next (year’s) budget, so you need to be careful.”
The newly elected Dettermann did not return a call or email seeking comment.
Constitutional gun amendment supported locally, statewide
The constitutional amendment restricting infringement on gun ownership and use on Iowa voters’ ballots passed during last week’s election.
The ballot question received 65.1% “yes” votes and 34.9% “no,” according to unofficial results.
In Jackson County, 5,501 voters said yes to the amendment and 2,069 said no. In Clinton County, 11,370 approved and 4,609 dissented.
The Associated Press projected just before 11 p.m. Nov. 8 that the amendment had been approved.
Constitutional amendments need a simple majority vote from Iowans to become a part of the Iowa Constitution.
The last time the state document was amended was in 1998 to amend Section 1 of Article 1 regarding inalienable rights and Section 11 regarding felony offenses.
The language of the constitutional amendment reads: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
The Iowa Capitol Dispatch contributed to this report.
