A Jackson County man who was called into work on the Fourth of July bought a lottery ticket on his way in and won $30,000.
Gary Bramer, 60, of Baldwin won the 46th prize of $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. He bought his ticket at Kwik Star, 962 62nd St. in Marion.
“I was on my way into work,” he told officials Wednesday as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “I bought the ticket and I said to the clerk, ‘If I hit a big one on this, it’ll be a really nice Fourth of July.’”
Bramer began to scratch the ticket in the parking lot of the metal manufacturer where he works and quickly uncovered a $500 prize.
But it wasn’t until later that he realized that all 29 spots on his wiining ticket contained prizes that amounted to $30,000.
“I told a couple other people,” he said of his initial $500 prize. “They said, ‘Well, why don’t you scratch all of them off?’ I said, ‘I’m letting it grow!’ They laughed at me and thought I was goofy. Well, it must’ve grew.”
Bramer said he isn’t sure what he’ll do with his winnings.
“I would like to buy something with it to always have to show,” he said. “I’ve had three days to think about it and I still don’t know.”
Win Big is a $30 scratch game that features 11 top prizes of $300,000, 57 prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.38.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.