The industries and manufacturers of Bellevue have continued to operate during the Covid-19 pandemic, but have all taken several steps to maintain the safety of employees and the community.
At Collins Areospace, Bellevue’s largest employer, production manager Patrick Kettmann said leaders have” implemented precautionary measures such as travel restrictions, self-quarantine procedures, remote and flexible work schedules, enhanced paid leave, and continuous and comprehensive deep cleaning and disinfecting of its facilities.”
The company makes avionics for commercial and military aircraft, including Boeing.
Over at Ensign Coil, which has been manufacturing magnetics and electric transformers since 1939, workers continue their jobs, as the company is on the national “Essential Critical Infrastructure” list.
“We are producing transformers at a rapid pace that power hospital IV pumps, AEDs and other critical medical equipment -- including the patient ventilators that President Trump recently spoke of, and which are so sorely needed in our nation and around the world right now,” said Steve Ensign, vice-president of Ensign. “Some of our transformers also serve the broadcast communications, transportation, provisions and supplies delivery, energy, lab testing and other industries on the nation’s Essential Critical Infrastructure list.”
At Sedgwick, a claims management service with an office in Bellevue, employees are also still doing their jobs.
“Sedgwick is acutely aware that the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) escalating global health concern. With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continuing to dominate the news, at the forefront of our minds is the welfare of our 27,000 valued colleagues around the world,” the company said in a written statement. “In light of this, Sedgwick clients will need our support more than ever in meeting the needs of their employees and customers. Sedgwick is fully committed to maintaining all services critical to the welfare of our clients and their employees and customers. We will achieve this in a manner consistent with maintaining total focus on the health and safety of our own colleagues and their families.”
While Bellevue industries are continuing to operate, uncertainty prevails in other areas of Jackson and Clinton county, as the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa enters its second month.
“It seems like regulations are changing daily, but we are planning as if we will be able to continue to work,” said Wes Merryman of Precision Metal Works (PMW) in Maquoketa. “Things might change by next week if not sooner.”
That’s been the overall outlook of manufacturing officials in the two neighboring counties. Most said they aren’t feeling a significant impact yet, but unknown factors about the illness, the workforce, and supply and demand leave businesses with more questions than answers as they attempt to navigate the uncharted waters of the pandemic.
“The level of uncertainty about what the response should be — what the government recommends people and businesses should do — has been a mixed bag,” according to Jackson County Economic Alliance Director Nic Hockenberry, who works with Jackson County’s industries and manufacturers. “It’s changing on a day-to-day basis.”
The unknown weighs on the mind of Jim Irwin, owner of wood pallet manufacturer Irwin Inc. in DeWitt.
“Probably the biggest concern for my employees and myself is the unknown of when this will end,” Irwin said. “We are trying to fulfill the needs of our customers yet keep our employees safe.”
PMW’s production has remained about the same, but Merryman shared Irwin’s concerns. Fulfilling customers’ needs, especially if there’s a government-mandated shutdown, concerns Merryman, even though PMW has been named a “critical supplier” by some customers.
Merryman said he’s also concerned about how work will get done if one or more employees test positive for COVID-19, requiring other workers to quarantine.
With the COVID-19 peak expected in mid-to-late April, some manufacturers said they have or will implement employee health screenings. Most screenings consist of taking employees’ temperatures at the start of the shift, and all are told to stay home if they feel any illness. Many employers implemented staggered work schedules.
Expander Americas in DeWitt is already feeling the squeeze of a downtrodden economy.
“We see significant reduction in orders over the last few weeks,” Asbjorn “Ozzy” Larsen, plant manager at Expander, which uses pivot-pin technology as a solution to lug wear on machinery. Larsen reported that domestic deliveries have “been more problematic” in recent weeks.
A couple manufacturers realigned production to meet more prevailing needs.
Ragababe in Maquoketa adjusted its product line to assist with COVID-related supply shortages. Ragababe found its niche sewing reusable cloth diapers that are sold around the world, but owner Joy Yoder switched gears to sew face masks with slots for filters for area hospitals, long-term care facilities, etc.
Husco International in Maquoketa is continuing business as usual the best it can be, CEO Austin Ramirez wrote in an online statement. The Wisconsin-based company specializes in hydraulic and electro-mechanical control systems, but also is working on making personal protective equipment for frontline medical staff. That work likely will be done in Wisconsin, but could quickly expand to satellite locations, officials said.
Business at Irwin Inc. remains steady and demand is even increasing slightly, according to Irwin. Some pallet companies across the nation closed, and Irwin and crew are supplying the demand. However, production is down slightly because some employees are off “due to mutual decisions because of potential health risks,” Irwin explained.
DeWitt manufacturer Ennis produced more product in March than it did one year earlier, but the virus eventually will impact business, according to Dan McAfoose of Ennis, a manufacturer and supplier of print products.
“So far our plant has seen a slight slowdown in orders, but we feel that with all of the shutdowns taking place, it is inevitable that there will be impact on our business,” McAfoose said.
Custom-Pak president and CEO Jeff Anderson expects a decrease in orders and sales volunteers at his company, which is an industrial blow molded parts manufacturer. The company already reduced production lines a couple weeks ago because of fewer employees at work, Anderson said.
John Deere temporarily suspended production at its Dubuque Works factory to thoroughly disinfect the facility and take other measures to protect employees after the factory was notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of the facility.
Some positives have come out of this pandemic, Merryman said. “Perhaps more appreciation for our jobs, particularly when we see the unemployment claims report.”
Few local manufacturers have initiated permanent or temporary layoffs at this point, which is positive news compared to the 10 million people who filed for unemployment during the last two weeks of March.
In the end, manufacturers want to remain in business, maintain employment, and get the guidance they need to succeed.
“When businesses are making multiyear decisions, what they are looking for is that with some level of certainty, ‘This is what we’re doing, this is when it will happen, and this is how we’ll evaluate progress,’” Hockenberry said. “I don’t know that we’ve heard that plan for Iowa just yet.”
