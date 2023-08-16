Bret Johnson, MBA, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Dubuque and Bellevue, was named to the list of “Forbes Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes. The list recognizes “next-generation” financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by over 29,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. Johnson was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced for his firm.
Johnson is part of Bridgewater Advisors, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Johnson graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in Finance, as well as The University of Dubuque with a master’s degree in Business Administration.
As a financial advisory practice, Bridgewater Advisors provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. Johnson has 16 years of experience in the financial services industry. For more information, please contact Bret Johnson at (563) 556-1342, visit the office at 340 W 5th St. Dubuque, IA 52001 or check out the website at ameripriseadvisors.com/team/bridgewateradvisors/.
About Ameriprise Financial
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.
