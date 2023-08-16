Bret Johnson

Bret Johnson, MBA, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Dubuque and Bellevue, was named to the list of “Forbes Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes. The list recognizes “next-generation” financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by over 29,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. Johnson was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced for his firm.