He’s a husband, a father, a grandfather, an agriculturalist, and a leader in the local community and state.
Joe Heinrich, who also is the vice president of the Iowa Farm Bureau, will add another line to his resume next week – Grand Marshal of the 2022 Jackson County Fair parade.
The longtime fair supporter honed his love of agriculture working on his family farm and participating in the Maquoketa FFA and the Maquoketa Cavemen 4-H club. Heinrich has had a front-row seat to watching the fair evolve for decades.
“Our fair is a growing fair, which is really neat to see. The Jackson County Fair Board stuck their necks out by taking some risks in regards to growing the fair, and that is why it is what it is today, both in philosophy and financially. They truly changed the paradigm,” Heinrich said.
During fair week, he can be found helping at the 4-H food stand, assisting with the kids’ activities hosted by Farm Bureau, or watching kids develop their passions in the barns.
Heinrich and his wife, Shelley, own and manage a diversified crop and livestock operation outside of Maquoketa, where they raised their daughters, Amber and Jill.
Now parents themselves, the daughters inherited their dad’s love for FFA and 4-H, and the fair has been “a family event for many years,” Heinrich said.
Heinrich worked with other 4-H families who were taking the lead to initiate the Jackson County Dairy Association, was a 4-H club leader, served on the Jackson County Extension Council and the Jackson County 4-H Food Stand Committee. He’s been involved with the Maquoketa Optimist Club, the Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce, and the Iowa FFA Alumni Association, to name just a few of his many leadership positions and activities that span from local to state to international.
Heinrich said he values the Jackson County Fair and all it does for families in the community.
“The responsibility, growth, and the way my girls have learned how to treat people show there are many life lessons learned at the Jackson County Fair. It is something special,” he said.
Heinrich appreciates being honored this year for the Jackson County Fair, but most importantly he said he is proud of the fair board.
“What the fair board has done to help grow our fair each year works, and it really makes us stand out from others. Jackson County can be proud of that,” he said.
As Jill and Amber’s young families are working to keep the family farm tradition alive, Heinrich looks forward to supporting future generations.
“Keeping the whole family involved with the fair is important to me. I want to make sure we stay strong,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.