Fall Grazing

Participants in a Sept. 14 fall grazing and fencing clinic near Baldwin will learn more about new tools in fencing, building paddocks, heavy use areas and waterers, water infrastructure, fence law and grazing leases. Register by Sept. 12 by email hmaier@iastate.edu or calling %563) 652-4923.

BALDWIN — A fencing and grazing clinic, organized and hosted by the Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is set for Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the David Burmahl farm.

The farm is located north of Baldwin and northwest of Maquoketa at 15276 50th Ave. Baldwin.