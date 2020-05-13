Jackson County residents will receive more meals, access to internet hotspots, books and other needed services thanks to a grant obtained by the city of Maquoketa.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded $2.4 million in community development block grants to entities across Iowa to assist communities during the coronavirus pandemic.
The CDBG grants were designed to meet urgent city and county needs, especially for low- to moderate-income individuals, according to Mark Schneider of the East Central Intergovernmental Association.
Maquoketa received $100,000.
The funds will be disbursed as follows:
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, delivering 900 to 1,100 meals per month door-to-door in Jackson County through July 31; partnering with three restaurants in Jackson County to provide hot meals to senior citizens through July 31; purchasing insulated food bags, gloves and hand sanitizer
Maquoketa Community Cupboard, expanding services to provide an additional 25 boxes of needed items for families each week through July 31
Rural Jackson County food pantries (Bellevue, Preston, Sabula), expanding services to provide an additional 30 boxes of needed items for families through July 31
Backpack Club, 12-week expansion of program that each week provides lunches for 71 families to take home in Maquoketa and Bellevue
Maquoketa Farmers Market, providing 25 additional vouchers for fresh food, one voucher per household for Maquoketa Community Cupboard, for 12 weeks during the summer
Jackson County Library Association, expanding e-learning services through July 31 by adding more audiobooks and e-books due to increased library service use (Preston and Bellevue libraries); adding mobile hotspots for one year to reach patrons without internet access
Maquoketa Public Library, Zoom license to expand services by adding electronic meetings, especially book clubs
Jackson County school districts (Bellevue, Easton Valley, Andrew, Maquoketa), adding hotspots for one year for students without internet access
Region 8 Regional Transit Authority, delivering boxes of groceries for food pantries in the county and delivering meals to Northeast Iowa Area on Aging clients
