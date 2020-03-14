The potential spread of the Coronavirus (COVID 19) is affecting the community of Bellevue in several ways, as people are being warned to avoid large gatherings and engage in ‘social distancing.’
The Bellevue Fire Department decided to postpone its annual fish fry, which originally was scheduled for March 20 and the Bellevue Rotary and Lions Clubs did likewise, postponing their fish fry that was scheduled for March 27.
Both groups felt that with the health and safety of the community being the top priority, it was determined to avoid any unnecessary public exposure.
Mill Valley Care Center last week also eliminated all activities, and closed the facility to outside visitors and volunteers.
The SOO Green Transmission Line Public hearing scheduled for Monday was also postponed due to health concerns; and the high school indoor track meets last week were also postponed.
The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual banquet, which was supposed to take place Wednesday, March 18. It will be rescheduled at a later date,
In addition to closings, postponements and cancellations of some local events, the Bellevue City Council met in special session last Friday morning to discuss the Coronavirus (COVID 19) and a possible action plan for the City.
No action was officially taken, but discussion of potentially closing the library and keeping city workers from exposure by reducing contact with the public was the main topic.
“The City is continuing to monitor the virus as more information is received,” said City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “The City could also be implementing more necessary and temporary changes for the safety of our citizens in the future.”
In summary, the Bellevue City Council is recommending citizens closely monitor messages from the Iowa Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) for guidance updates.
Below is some information from the IDPH website (https://idph.iowa.gov/):
• Remember the three Cs:
• Cover your cough: use a tissue or elbow
• Clean your hands: use soap and water or hand sanitizer
• Contain germs: stay home when sick
• Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent the new virus; the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
• Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions (like heart or lung disease or diabetes) seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
• People who are at higher risk are encouraged to avoid crowds as much as possible and stay away from others who are sick, limit close contact with others in general, avoid crowds, and wash hands often.
• Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure and can include: Fever, cough, & shortness of breath
• The CDC also recommends that any event organizers prepare for the possibility of outbreaks and ensure they have contingency plans in place should the need arise. An event or mass gathering is a planned or spontaneous event with a large number of people in attendance that could strain the planning and response resources of the community hosting the event (fundraisers, dinners, festivals, conferences, worship services, and sporting events).
• Make a plan and discuss it with your family. What would you do if you could not go to work or school because of illness? What if your daycare provider was ill? How would you get groceries if you were ill? These are all questions to think about.
• It is normal to be concerned about a new virus. It is important to understand the risk of influenza is much higher than the risk of COVID-19 in Iowa right now.
