In-clinic dialysis treatments no longer will be offered in Jackson County.
Fresenius Kidney Care, a national dialysis provider, officially closes its Maquoketa location Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Patients received the required 30-day notice of the closure, according to Jelene Ineichen, who works in the dialysis unit.
Patients require dialysis when their kidneys stop working. The kidneys remove waste, salt, and extra fluid from the body. The kidneys also help to control blood pressure and maintain a safe level of chemicals, such as potassium and sodium, in the body.
Twelve patients received dialysis care in Maquoketa’s Fresenius location; the most patients being served there were 20.
Ineichen said patients were offered home hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis if they met requirements for those treatments. Some patients have already chosen home dialysis options.
Patients who need in-clinic dialysis treatment must travel to Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Davenport or Clinton. Qualifying patients also could participate in the home program offered through Moline. Some local patients already switched dialysis providers.
Fresenius has been leasing space in a portion of the former Jackson County Regional Health Center at 700 W. Grove St. in Maquoketa.
When hospital officials laid out plans for new facility, they downsized the building to create more efficiencies. Those plans did not include space for outpatient clinics such as dialysis.
“Dialysis definitely would have continued if the new hospital had provided the space,” Ineichen said.
