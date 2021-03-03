Bellevue native Ann Schroeder, one of the first women in the Midwest to referee high school and college basketball games, is calling it a career this spring.
The 1981 graduate and stand-out athlete of Bellevue High School has officiated countless games since getting her start back in 1986.
Out on a large high school campus surrounded by the cornfields of Nebraska, Schroeder was also a long-time educator, teaching thousands of students before retiring from that position recently as well.
But this particular Bellevue native was not just a teacher and coach. She also officiated major women’s college basketball games and was the only female in the entire state of Nebraska to do so over the past three decades.
The daughter of Gerry and the late Janet Schroeder, Ann could often be seen over the past 20 to 30 years on live television broadcasts in her role officiating women’s college basketball for the NCAA.
Schroeder refereed each season for Division One conferences including the Big10, Big12, Missouri Valley, Summit, Big East and the American conference.
“When I first started working college games, my goal was to work in the Big 12 and Big 10,” said Schroeder. “When I made it in, I changed my goal to working a conference game in each league. That has now happened when I worked Iowa State versus Oklahoma State, and Michigan versus Nebraska.”
A retired high school physical education and health teacher at Norris Public Schools near Lincoln, Nebraska, Schroeder served a unique district in the middle of the state that included students from eight small towns.
Back in the day here in Bellevue Schroeder was a standout athlete in high school herself, earning 18 varsity letters – five in softball and four each in volleyball, basketball and track.
“Back in the 1970s and 80s Iowa was all one class, the smallest schools competed against the biggest schools,” said Schroeder. “It's been so long, I don't remember all the records and championships.”
After her graduation from Bellevue High School in 1981, Schroeder was offered a full-ride scholarship to play college softball at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She earned her bachelors degree in K-12 Physical Education while there, along with a coaching endorsement.
After about 12 years of teaching, she earned her Masters in Curriculum and Instruction from Doane College.
Schroeder started refereeing when she officiated intramural basketball in college for a little extra money. She also did some weekend tournaments at the YMCA.
“I think I was getting about $3.25 per game back then,” she said.
When she started teaching at Norris High School, Schroeder signed up to referee all games, boys and girls junior varsity and below down to junior high. She then moved up to working high school varsity games, boys and girls.
“I worked the high school state tournament for 9 or 11 years—I'm terrible at remembering—and had officiated in a few championship games too,” said Schroeder, who each year worked about 6 six high school games, about 20 NAIA games, 11 Division Two games, and about 30 Division One games each year.
As for officiating, Schroeder only worked womens college games—the mechanics and rules are slightly different and not many officials work both men and women.
“I've been reffing since about 1982 and have been doing Division One college games for about 20 years,” said Schroeder. “Being the only female Division One official in the state of Nebraska, I hope to see other young women get involved. My niece Becca (Bud and Jeanette’s daughter) is interested in officiating, so maybe we’ll have another one of the family doing it soon.”
Over the past decade, Schroeder has officiated several NCAA basketball games that were nationally televised.
“I've had a couple games on FOX Sports and my family was able to watch the game — even back on Bellevue -- that's kind of fun,” she noted.
As the only female officiating college women's basketball in the state of Nebraska, Schroeder said she had been working to bring some of her youth through the ranks.
“Over the years, I had been trying to mentor and work with a few high school female referees to move them along if they so chose,” said Schroeder. “It is a great experience.”
While unique and much more skilled, Ann is not the only Schroeder to officiate basketball games. Her brothers Steve and Bud Schroeder also officiated local youth and high school games here in Bellevue and eastern Iowa. Her other four brothers (she has six total) have also been involved in sports and refereeing as well.
“I would love to come back to Bellevue and work a game with Bud and Steve sometime... I've only been in the stands to watch them referee. Bud did come to
Nebraska to and work a game with me one time. That was fun.”
Schroeder is not totally retired yet, she is still booked for a few more games in March before she hangs up the whistle and the stiped shirt for good.
“I plan on traveling a lot – and of course I will be coming back to Bellevue to spend time with family when I can,” said Schroeder, who plans to make her first retirement trip to Hawaii some time this year. “I may stay there a couple weeks or more and just enjoy it all. It’s been a good run and now I’m just living the dream.”
