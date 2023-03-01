For Chris Cornelius, the seed industry is a passion.
As the executive assistant for Bellevue-based Cornelius Seed – a business she owns with her husband Chuck, sons Will and James and daughter-in-law Janie – Cornelius is part of an independently owned company that spans five generations. Cornelius Seed is a vertically integrated business, which means they do their own production, processing and retailing of hybrid seed corn and soybeans.
Beyond her work locally, Cornelius also is making an impact at the national level. She recently completed a one-year term as the board president of the Independent Professional Seed Association (IPSA). In late January, she led the organization’s 34th annual conference in Tucson, Arizona.
“Serving on the Board of Directors and as president this past year has been an honor as this board is selected by the members. Chuck served on the board and also as president a few years before me. We are the first husband/wife team to serve in that capacity,” she said,
IPSA represents nearly 100 seed companies from more than 25 states, Canada and Mexico. It was formed in 1989 by a group of seed producers who saw the need for an organization to represent the unique needs of independent seed companies.
“IPSA’s goal is to be the voice of the independent seed companies, to make ourselves heard and earn respect,” she said.
Cornelius will continue to serve on the organization’s board for another two years.
Cornelius also was featured on the cover of the January issue of Seed World magazine as part of a story on how independent seed company owners are bringing the next generations of their families on board.
“The next generation brings different skills,” she told Seed World’s Alex Martin, “and it helps you take your business to the next level.”
Cornelius Seed serves farmers in the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin geography selecting corn and soybeans for just this area.
“I am so very proud of what we have built together as a family,” Cornelius said. “And I look forward to watching the next generation or two take it to the next level.”
