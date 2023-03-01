Chris Cornelius

Chris Cornelius was featured on the cover of the January issue of Seed World magazine as part of a story on how independent seed company owners are bringing the next generations of their families on board.

For Chris Cornelius, the seed industry is a passion.

As the executive assistant for Bellevue-based Cornelius Seed – a business she owns with her husband Chuck, sons Will and James and daughter-in-law Janie – Cornelius is part of an independently owned company that spans five generations. Cornelius Seed is a vertically integrated business, which means they do their own production, processing and retailing of hybrid seed corn and soybeans.