Megan Litterer, a sophomore in the College of Engineering ranked among the top two percent of students in her college at Iowa State University.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 95%
- Feels Like: -8°
- Heat Index: 2°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: -8°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:28:53 AM
- Sunset: 05:57:31 PM
- Dew Point: 1°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. High 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: -8°
Heat Index: 2°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: -7°
Heat Index: 2°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: -5°
Heat Index: 6°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: -1°
Heat Index: 10°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 3°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 18°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 14mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 14mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 13mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 12mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.