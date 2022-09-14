Jackson County is taking an inventory of its bridges to help prioritize repair and maintenance work when it updates its five-year road plan each year.
County Engineer Todd Kinney told the board of supervisors that bridges will be added to the new list after being evaluated on such parameters as traffic count, the condition of the structure, weight postings and more.
“The list will be continuously maintained,” Kinney said after the meeting. “We’ll keep adding and taking away from it as bridges get inspected or taken down. This will be a working document. Hopefully the list gets shorter and shorter every year.”
He expects the initial list to be done before the end of the year when the county starts putting together its 2024-2028 five-year road plan. It will help the county decide which bridge work could be day labor projects, those done locally or with county crews and paid for with county funding. Other projects, often larger-scale, are funded with federal money.
Kinney’s department will be looking at the work required for about 50 bridges in the county, he told the supervisors at its regular meeting last week. The county has about 255 bridges.
Supervisors approved the latest five-year road plan, covering 2023 to 2027, in March. That plan calls for roads and bridges to undergo about $12.7 million in repairs, upgrades and replacements the next five years.
The annual road plan prioritizes the county’s infrastructure needs for that time period, allowing the county time to plan and budget for those road and bridge expenses.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Heard a report from Jackson County Health Administrator Elizabeth Townsend. She said she will be sending letters to residents of the Droessler Subdivision north of Bellevue regarding easement agreements for a possible community water system.
Supervisor Mike Steines asked that Townsend include more of a description of the EIRUSS organization in the letter. The EIRUSS (Eastern Iowa Regional Utility Service Systems) group is under the umbrella of the ECIA (East Central Intergovernmental Association). Both are non-profit organizations. The purpose of EIRUSS is to help communities in Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Jones and Jackson counties organize construction and maintenance of wastewater and water systems.
Mark Jobgen and Matt Specht of ECIA also attended the supervisors’ meeting to discuss the water project at the subdivision. Jobgen and Specht suggested that the letter should emphasize the health considerations of possible groundwater contaminations between neighbors’ water and sewer systems.
Discussion of a water solution in the subdivision has been ongoing for some 10 years. In 2018, Bellevue city officials decided not to go forward with a project. That’s when EIRUSS stepped in. There’s no public water system, rather there are some individual and shared wells.
EIRUSS plans to call for bids for the $1.55 million project in fall or early winter, Specht said. Getting easements signed is part of the process
The project has received a water infrastructure improvement grant for $973,000 and a loan with USDA for $615,000. The state and federal grant money must be used by September 2023, he added.
The supervisors also took care of several personnel matters at the meeting, including:
• Approval of the resignation of Brad Bowman as a truck driver for the secondary roads department. Kinney is looking at decreasing the amount of internal posting for job vacancies from 10 days to five days. This would allow for quicker determination of a final opening to advertise outside the department.
• Supervisors approved advertising for two vacancies in the zoning department. The Jackson County Zoning Commission and the Jackson County Zoning Board of Adjustment each need one more member. Executive Assistant LuAnn Goeke stated there would need to be three months of advertising and that the board can appoint a man if no women have applied at that time.
A 2009 law that localized the scope of gender equity in Iowa went into effect on January 1, 2012. It requires “all political subdivisions of the state” to be gender balanced in their appointments to municipal commissions, committees, boards and councils. Supervisors indicated they will be looking for qualified women to apply for these appointments.
• Approved a right-of-way utility permit for Zach Weis to replace a manure pipe on 300th Avenue. As a private landowner instead of a franchise utility, Weis will be responsible for proper insurance coverage and road signage during the construction process.
• Approved installation of rumble strips on 308th Street at the intersection with 395th Avenue. Kinney said this is not typically an intersection that would have rumble strips because the road does not have a 55-mph speed limit, but the strips do provide audible, tangible driver feedback. Kinney also said the strips have been requested by someone in the neighborhood and there is an accident history at the intersection.
