The Bellevue Area Lions Club recently delivered three sizeable donations to area non-profit groups just prior to the 2022 Christmas holiday. First photo, Lions Ryan Humphrey and Dale Ernst donated $500 to the Quilts of Valor organization which honors local veterans for their service to the country. Accepting the donation is Pat Ries (center) of QOV. In the second photo, Jane Schroeder and Virtus Clasen of the Bellevue Bread Basket received a $1,000 donation from the Lions Club, presented by Lori Heiar. The Bellevue Bread Basket is located in the lower level of the Bellevue Community Center on west State Street and is open every third Thursday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m. And finally, a third donation of $1,000 was presented to the Bellevue Food Share program at the First Presbyterian Church, which gives out food and supplies each Tuesday afternoon.