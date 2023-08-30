The Bellevue Lions Club will host a Color Run to raise awareness for childhood cancer on Friday, Sept. 8, at Cole Park. Registration starts at 5:30, with the event getting underway at 6 p.m. Afterward, folks can enjoy hot dogs and chips, as well as kids games. Feel free to pack a cooler and hang out at the park for awhile. (The pool locker room will be available for anyone that wants to clean up or change clothes).
Early bird registration and pricing is to be done through an online store, hosted by A & P Graphics. Register now through Sept.1 at 12 p.m. at https://www.aandpgraphicsandsigns. com /product/bellevue-lions-club-color-run-t-shirt. Registration is also available before the event, but a T-shirt won’t be included.
