Drive on almost any paved or gravel road in Jackson County and you will see at least one limestone structure — a house, a smokehouse, even the foundation of a barn or other outbuilding.
Learn more about limestone architecture in Jackson County during a free public presentation this Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St., Maquoketa. Then register for a Preservation 101 workshop on Sunday.
Bob Osterhaus will lead the event with a brief presentation about the history of the MAE’s three buildings, which he owns. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.
At 7 p.m., historic preservation consultant and architecture expert Molly Myers Naumann will show photos and discuss the limestone structures located throughout Jackson County.
Naumann was part of a Jackson County Historic Preservation Commission project in which she, Bel Tubbs, Elaine Edwards, Daryl Eggers and others received a grant to document the limestone structures around the county.
Structures of most interest were those created before 1900. That’s because Portland concrete came into more standard use around 1891, according to Historic Preservation Commission member Don Wentworth.
Limestone was readily available and easily accessible when pioneers moved into the area in the mid-to-late 19th century. Limestone is also durable and there was no need to paint it.
In its final report, the commission found 217 limestone buildings/structures throughout. Members had anticipated finding only one-third as many. And, the total didn’t include 160 barns with limestone foundations. The group photographed and mapped 559 sitesback in the 1980s.
Tete des Morts and Bellevue townships housed the most limestone structures — about 45 percent (98) of the countywide total, according to the report. That’s because those two townships were among the earliest settled, stone was available, and the predominantly Luxembourgians (and some Germans) who settled the area, Wentworth noted.
The commission mapped at least one limestone structure in each of the county’s remaining 16 townships.
Preservation 101
Naumann will lead a Preservation 101 workshop Sunday at the MAE. The workshop is open to the public, counts as continuing education, and will provide information about:
• CLGs (certified local governments)
• How the National Register of Historic Places works
• Secretary of Interior standards
• Section 106 review and compliance
• Historic preservation tax credits
• Why all that information is important
Workshop registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and presentations at 9 a.m. The workshop is designed for members of historic preservation commissions, Main Street directors, chambers of commerce directors, economic development officials, planners, and others involved in community development. However, it is open to the public.
For more information about either weekend event, contact Lee Karabin at 563-652-5010.
