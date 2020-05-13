Low-income individuals seeking help with costs of home heating will now have until May 31 to apply for Operation: New View’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This extended deadline comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services after a recent outbreak of COVID-19. The original deadline that was set for individuals and families to apply was April 30.
Individuals who have not applied for Energy Assistance yet this year can do so by calling 563-556-5130. More information on how to apply can be found on the Operation: New View website at www.operationnewview.org.
Data Points/Facts:
• Since October 1 Operation: New View has received 3,845 LIHEAP applications
• An average award is $400 (can be less or more depending on the household)
• LIHEAP is a one-time payment to an individual's primary heat vendor
