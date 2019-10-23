Button Factory Lt Governor

Lt. Governor of Iowa Adam Gregg, along with the Empower Rural Iowa committee, met with local leaders at the Great River Gallery in Bellevue last Wednesday. Following the group’s meeting, officials headed down to the new Welcome Center (former button factory) construction site for an update on the progress of the project. Above developer Allen Ernst talks while Mayor Roger Michels, Superintendent Tom Meyer look on. Lt. Governor Gregg is pictured at right.