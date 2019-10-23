Lt. Governor of Iowa Adam Gregg, along with the Empower Rural Iowa committee, met with local leaders at the Great River Gallery in Bellevue last Wednesday. Following the group’s meeting, officials headed down to the new Welcome Center (former button factory) construction site for an update on the progress of the project. Above developer Allen Ernst talks while Mayor Roger Michels, Superintendent Tom Meyer look on. Lt. Governor Gregg is pictured at right.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 33°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 33°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:23:24 AM
- Sunset: 06:07:54 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 49% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.