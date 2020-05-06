Following Iowa Governor Kim Reynold’s latest announcement, the Bellevue Public Library Board of Trustees recently made the decision to reopen the Library’s curbside service, but remains closed to the public.
The library is now taking requests for books over the phone from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Library staff continues to clean every book that is returned with disinfectant wipes and then ‘quarantine’ the books for 72 hours to be doubly sure that they are not carrying any unwanted viruses or bacteria.
The library phone number is 872-4991 and Library Director Marian Meyer says if your call is not immediately answered it means the staff is busy getting orders ready, so please call back or leave a message. Those interested in listening to free audio books can call the library and get a library card number, which is all that is needed to access this great state sponsored website called Overdrive.
“As wretched as things are a small amount of solace can come from reading or listening to books,” said Meyer. “The Library Board and staff want to help you make the best of these frustrating times. We are only a phone call away.”
