Michael and Kaitlin Till of Maquoketa are the parents of a daughter, Libby Gwendolin, born Jan. 22, 2021, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque.
Libby weighed 6 pounds and 5 ounces and was 21 inches long.
She has two brothers, William, 5, and Chase, 3.
Maternal grandparents are Randy and Chris Kilburg of Bellevue.
Paternal grandparents are Allan and Karen Till of Maquoketa.
Great-grandparents are Wayne and Lois Kilburg of Bellevue, the late Robert and Virginia Deppe; Mary Foust of Zwingle and the late Carlos Foust; and the late Merlin and Gwendola Till.
