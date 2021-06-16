A couple from this area hopes to spark a fire by offering a $500 award to the best marching band in the Jackson County Fair Parade.
The couple, who wish to remain anonymous to preserve the impartiality of the award, wants to further enhance the parade this year and help continue its growth for years to come, they said in an interview with the Sentinel-Press.
An abundance of cars, trucks, and tractors fill the parade each year, they said, but it’s missing the thrill of live bands marching in unison, the harmonious sounds of brass, woodwinds and percussion wafting along the parade route and points beyond.
“It was missing that electricity,” said the husband, who directed a commercial band for a couple decades. While watching the Jackson County Fair Parade, “I didn’t see any reason to keep those big parade crowds coming — no floats, no marching bands or marching groups.
“We’d like to do something to try to keep the parade healthy long into the future,” he continued. “If we do get even a couple marching bands, it will help the parade, the fair, the community, and the school marching band (that gets the award).”
One $500 cash prize will be awarded to a middle school band, high school band, or combination of both. The band does not have to be from Jackson County; geography is not a consideration, nor is whether the school is public or private.
The donors will judge the marching bands based on the following criteria:
• Precision in marching
• Appearance: Not necessarily traditional uniforms but neatness
• Music quality: How well the song selection is played
• Creativity
The band must display its name and/or school on a banner somewhere during the march. For instance, most marching bands are preceded by members displaying the school’s name on a banner.
The winning band will receive a $500 cashier’s check to spend as it sees fit.
If there is no response this year, the couple plans to roll over the award next year, offering $1,000 to the best marching band in the 2022 parade.
If there is no participation in the second year, the accumulated money will be donated to a local band program.
“We look at it as a pledge, especially as music programs have taken a beating over the last 10 or 15 years,” the donors said.
The anonymous donors also may change the award category in the future, perhaps offering the award to the best float to bolster the number of homemade floats in the parade, they said. The hope to help school music programs, get kids involved in more marching events over the summer, and inspire others to offer similar prizes to spur on participation and creativity for the parade.
The $500 award donors are not affiliated with the Jackson County Fair.
Fair Manager Lanny Simpson said she and husband Tom made a similar offer to Jackson County high school band directors about 10 years ago, but no one took the offer.
“They are not under contract and liability of the students when not in school were the reasons why not to do it,” Simpson said she was told at the time.
