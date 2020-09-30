Leopold benches are a great addition to any yard or garden. A workshop is being held on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24 at the Hurstville Interpretive Center for participants to build their own Leopold bench. Bench kits can also be picked up to build at home. Cost is $40 for treated lumber and $25 for recycled wood. Workshop will be held outdoors, please dress accordingly. And to keep group sizes small, participants can sign up for a time slot between 1-4 p.m. either day. Please contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 to register or for more information. Registration deadline is October 16.
The Hurstville Interpretive Center is located 1 mile north of Maquoketa off Highway 61.
