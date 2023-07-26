Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Carroll, Jo Daviess, western Stephenson, northeastern Clinton, eastern Jackson and southeastern Dubuque Counties through 730 AM CDT... At 654 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Hazel Green to Spragueville. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Council Hill around 700 AM CDT. Miles and Green Island around 705 AM CDT. Scales Mound around 710 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Sabula, Savanna, Apple River, Mount Carroll, Warren, Nora and Argo Fay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH