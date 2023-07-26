Noticeable property cleanup is continuing at a rural Jackson County settlement, according to county zoning administrator Lori Roling.
“You should see the huge improvements which have been made at Leisure Lake,” Roling told the Board of Supervisors earlier this month after she and administrative assistant Ruth Eltrich drove there to inspect the area.
Eltrich reported they sent out 42 nuisance notices this spring. Of those, 18 properties are all cleaned up and 14 have made significant progress in cleaning up their properties, leaving 10 properties which will continue to be monitored.
Supervisor Don Schwenker asked that when residents ask for an extension to clean up their nuisance, they also include a timeline of when they will finish the work. Board chairman Mike Steines said he wants to see significant progress in changing the appearance of properties before he will grant extensions.
Steines asked Roling if the Leisure Lake Association Board is involved in helping residents find resources to clean up their property. Roling said the Leisure Lake Board is very appreciative of the county’s efforts. She also said the Leisure Lake Board does not have the enforcement authority which the county can use.
Permit merits discussion
Although they are often routinely approved with little discussion, sometimes questions about entrance permits arise. Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney brought two entrance permit applications before the Board of Supervisors June 6; one was approved and one was postponed.
The supervisors approved a Class D residential driveway permit for Erin Reade Murphy in South Fork Township.
They postponed for one week a decision on a Class C farm driveway permit for Brian Manternach in Brandon Township. This appears to be a new driveway for a new hog confinement building and will need a hidden driveway sign installed because the sight distance from one direction is only 400 feet. Sight distances of over 500 feet do not need extra signage.
Schwenker asked if any extra considerations are necessary because there likely will be semi traffic on the road. He said he was uncomfortable with the possibility of extra semi traffic parked on the gravel road or backing in or out of a driveway with limited sight distance, especially during inclement weather.
Schwenker explained he is not concerned because it is a hog business, but because of semi traffic from any kind of business.
Kinney explained he was not aware of zoning applications or construction plans for the location. He said he would check into the specific plans for use of the Manternach driveway access onto the county road. Kinney suggested this might be a policy change for future Class B (Business) and Class C (Farm) driveway applications.
In other business, the supervisors approved hiring Lucille Johnson as a confidential secretary in the Jackson County Veterans Affairs office. Johnson will begin July 10 at an hourly rate of $19.60. She will earn an additional 50 cents per hour after a 90-day probationary period and another 50 cents per hour at the time of her six-month review.
When Johnson becomes accredited, she will be eligible for an addition to this salary. The Department of Veterans Affairs requires representatives to be accredited to ensure that claimants have access to qualified representation on their VA benefits and claims.
To have access to the federal system which helps with benefits and claims, a person must take and successfully complete 40 hours of instruction and pass an exam and a federal background check. An accredited person can assist veterans with claims; an unaccredited person can only answer questions.
