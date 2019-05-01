The longest-serving Republican in the Iowa Legislature is now the newest member of the House Democrats.
Rep. Andy McKean of Anamosa announced Tuesday that he was leaving the majority GOP and registering as a Democrat after being disheartened by the heightened partisanship he found in Des Moines.
“I intend to change my voter registration from Republican to Democrat and will be joining the minority caucus,” he said. “This has been a very difficult decision for me and has only come after considerable reflection, much prayer, and many restless nights.”
His decision to swap parties narrows the House divide, with 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats.
At numerous public forums, McKean, 69, vocalized his displeasure with the hyper partisanship at both the state and federal levels of government. Back in January, he told the Jackson County Board of Supervisors that he hoped his fellow Republicans would take it “slow and easy” since they had control of the legislature and governor’s office.
“There’s two ways it could go,” he said. “One possibility is that, instead of trying to plough all kind of new ground, we work together,” he said. “The other possibility that happens when one party is in complete control is they go hog wild and try to get everything done.”
McKean mentioned many reasons for leaving the Republican party. He said he found Des Moines “a very different place” and the legislature “considerably more partisan and regimented than it used to be.”
“I found myself increasingly uncomfortable with the stance of my party on the vast majority of high profile issues and often sympathetic with concerns raised by the minority caucus,” McKean explained. “Quite frankly, in listening to the discussion on the critical issues of the day since I’ve been back in Des Moines, I’ve felt in great sympathy with the Democratic Party on most of those major issues.”
McKean attributed some of the change in the party to the election of Donald Trump in 2016.
“I believe that it is just a matter of time before our country pays a heavy price for President Trump’s reckless spending and short-sighted financial policies, his erratic, destabilizing foreign policy, and his disregard for environmental concerns,” McKean said. He also said the president sets “a poor example” for the nation and its children “by personally insulting, often in crude and juvenile fashion, those who disagree with him,” and called him a bully.
“Some would excuse this behavior as telling it like it is and the new normal. If this is the new normal, I want no part of it,” McKean added.
He said he is also concerned about the “increasing influence big money is having on the legislative process.”
Depending on how the rest of this current term goes, McKean said he plans to run for re-election as a Democrat in 2020.
He was first elected to the state legislature in 1978. He served seven terms in the House, then three terms in the Senate, where he was chairman of the Judiciary Committee and president pro tem.
He said he looked fondly on those years in the legislature and the work he and fellow lawmakers accomplished.
“I was comfortable with my party’s priorities and felt at home in the Republican caucus,” he said.
He retired from the legislature after 24 years. He was elected Jones County supervisor and practiced law for 35 years before retiring in 2015.
He ran for Brian Moore’s District 58 House seat in 2016 after Moore chose not to run for re-election. Ironically, Moore first ran as a Democrat but joined the Republican Party before being elected to the house.
McKean defeated Jessica Kean in the 2016 general election.
His wife, Connie, is his clerk in Des Moines. The couple has four adult children.
House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, was “thrilled” to have McKean join the caucus.
“McKean has a long history of bipartisanship and understands the value of working together to get things done,” Prichard said. He expects McKean to “continue to be a strong, pragmatic voice” for his district.
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price also welcomed McKean’s decision to “put people over politics.”
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann criticized McKean’s decision to leave the party.
“It’s disappointing that he felt the need to deceive Iowans,” Kaufmann wrote on social media. “If the people of District 58 can’t trust him on something as simple and fundamental as what party he belongs to, how can they trust him on any issue.
“When he was running for office a mere five months ago, he made a commitment to the voters of District 58, running on the Republican platform. Today, he has violated the trust of the voters of his district,” he wrote.
McKean said he knows his decision will disappoint friends and colleagues who supported him over the years.
“However, the time comes when you have to be true to yourself and follow the dictates of your conscience. For me, that time has come,” he said.
– James Q. Lynch of the Journal Des Moines Bureau contributed to this report.
