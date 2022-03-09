A legislative forum sponsored by the Jackson County Farm Bureau will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Bellevue City Hall. Local legislators will be in attendance. The public is encouraged to attend.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 88%
- Feels Like: 16°
- Heat Index: 25°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 16°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:23:26 AM
- Sunset: 06:01:19 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 12 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marquette student on All-Iowa Honor Dance Team
- Pool compromise
- Dorothy Wilhelmina Banowetz Kilburg, age 84
- Years Ago
- Comets advance to state
- Bellevue man caught up in Dubuque prostitution sting
- COLD CALLS
- Richard J. “Ritch” Skrivseth, 7
- Logan County baby dies amid child abuse allegations
- Supporters cheer Freedom Convoy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.