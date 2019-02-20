A public legislative forum will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Maquoketa City Hall, 201 E. Pleasant St., Maquoketa.
District 28 state Sen. Carrie Koelker, D-Dyersville, District 58 Rep. Andy McKean, R-Anamosa, and Jackson County Supervisor Chairman Mike Steines are scheduled to attend.
Issues being debated in the 2019 Iowa Legislature will be discussed. The public will also have time to ask questions. The forum event is being sponsored by the Jackson County Farm Bureau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.