Jackson County Farm Bureau will be sponsoring a public Legislative Forum on Saturday, March 23 at Bellevue City Hall, 106 N 3rd St., Bellevue beginning at 9 a.m.
District 29 State Senator Carrie Koelker and District 58 Representative Andy McKean have been invited to attend. Issues being debated in the 2019 Iowa Legislature will be discussed.
The forum is open to the public and will be broadcast on Bellevue’s local acccess cable channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.