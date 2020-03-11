Jackson County Farm Bureau will be sponsoring a third legislative forum on Saturday, March 14 at Bellevue City Hall, beginning at 9 a.m.
State Senator Carrie Koelker and District 58 Representative Andy McKean will be in attendance, along with county supervisor Mike Steines. They will address issues being debated in the 2020 Iowa Legislature. The event is open to the public and will also air live on Bellevue Cable channel 40. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m.
