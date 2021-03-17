2020 Iowa State Legislature

Senator Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville (Left) and Rep. Steven Bradley, R-Cascade (Right)

Rep. Steven Bradley, R-Cascade, and Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, will host a legislative coffee at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20. The event, which is open to the public, will be held at Flatted Fifth in Bellevue. The legislators will provide an update on happenings in the Iowa Capitol. The public will also have the chance to ask questions about topics of interest. Social distancing measures will be in place.