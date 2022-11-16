Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will host its annual Fall Feather Party on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. Card competitions and games of chance will be available, as well as lunch and drinks.
The Bellevue Knights of Columbus Chapter #1354 will also have a Feather Party with Bingo games, raffles and a showdown on Wednesday, Nov. 23 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Bingo and card games will commence at 6:30 p.m. There will be drawings for prizes, as well as turkey, ham and pork chops for all who attend.
