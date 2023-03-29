Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will host its annual Spring Lent Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
Cost for the tasty deep-fried fish with all the fixings is $14 for adults and $7 for those age 12 and under.
Carryouts will be available and delivery orders can be placed by calling the Legion Hall at 563-872-5864.
