Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will host its annual Spring Lent Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
Cost for the tasty deep-fried fish with all the fixings is $14 for adults and $7 for those age 12 and under.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Bellevue American Legion Post #273 will host its annual Spring Lent Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
Cost for the tasty deep-fried fish with all the fixings is $14 for adults and $7 for those age 12 and under.
Carryouts will be available and delivery orders can be placed by calling the Legion Hall at 563-872-5864.
Overcast with showers at times. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Mostly cloudy skies. High near 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: S @ 10 mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 9 mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 9 mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9 mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.