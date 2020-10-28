Legion donates

WILL CONSTRUCT NEW MEMORIAL: The Bellevue Fire Department recently received a grant from the American Legion Foundation of Iowa. The grant award was $2,714, and Bellevue Fire Chief Kent Clasen said it will be used to update and construct a memorial area to honor Honorary Members who have served on the department. Three new flag poles, a sitting area and memorial area will be constructed just south of the main station entrance, where the old flag pole used to be. The American Legion Foundation of Iowa was organized as a mechanism for the Legion to provide financial assistance to promote Americanism, youth programs veterans rehabilitation and community service in the state of Iowa. “This project is a way to honor our past members for their dedication and service the department and community and in which a lot of them served our country in the armed forces and are veterans,” said Clasen. Above, Clasen accepts a check for the grant from Bellevue American Legion Post #273 Officer Leonard Ernst.